Eat healthy on a budget

Do you dread a trip to the grocery store? With food prices so high, we could all use some tips on saving money. But what if you also want to eat healthy?

As Consumer Reports explains, there are some easy ways to find budget-friendly healthy items when you shop.

Consumer Reports says finding savings on nutritious food begins before you head to the store.

First, make a list of what you need to help avoid impulse buys.

You can also consider switching to the store brands of your favorite products. Consumer Reports’ testing found that they tend to cost 5% to 72% less than name-brand products.

And CR’s taste testing experts found that most of the products were just as good as the name brands.

Discount grocery stores like Aldi and Lidl have store-brand products that can be even cheaper.

Another way to save is to fill your freezer. With frozen produce, for example, you only have to take out as much as you need for a meal.

And if meat prices are taking too much from your family food budget, CR says one way to fight back is to try more plant-based proteins.

Plant-based foods like beans and tofu tend to be less expensive than poultry, meat, or seafood.

Skip the precut fruits and veggies from the store. They may be more convenient, but the cost is often much higher per pound. Although it may take more time to do your own slicing and dicing, it’ll definitely save you money.

CR says another way to save is to plan a week’s meals ahead of time, so you’re not buying more food than you need.