Early voting begins Tuesday for Aug. 9 primary election

Early voting starts Tuesday, July 26 for the upcoming primary election. There are four locations in Milwaukee to cast your vote.

Early voting runs from July 26 to Aug. 6. Voter registration, including address changes, ends on Friday, Aug. 5 at all locations.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on ruled Friday, July 8 that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal in the state. The court also ruled that one person cannot drop off another person's ballot.

If you want to vote early you can do it in-person at the following locations:

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 North Broadway, Room 102)

Good Hope Library (7715 W Good Hope Rd)

Midtown Center (5700 West Capitol Drive)

Zablocki Library (3501 West Oklahoma Avenue)

Community leaders and activists will gather at Midtown Center at noon on Tuesday to celebrate the first day of in-person early voting.

Speakers include Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, the Rev. Greg Lewis and Anita Johnson from Souls to the Polls, and representatives from the Fight for $15 and a Union, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression, and Reproductive Justice Action - Milwaukee.

After the speaking program, a group of voters will cast their ballots in person.