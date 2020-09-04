EAA Wright Brothers Memorial Banquet to be held virtually this year

article

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual Wright Brothers Memorial Banquet is moving to a virtual online format for this year’s event on Thursday, Dec. 10. The event has brought some of the world’s top aviation personalities to Oshkosh for nearly 20 years.

According to a press release, Apollo 13 commander James Lovell will be the special guest for the evening, which honors the 117th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first successful powered flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, on December 17, 1903. Capt. Lovell, a longtime EAA member, grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“As much as we would love having Capt. Lovell and EAA members all together at the EAA Aviation Museum as we’ve had for past Wright brothers banquets, limits on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic have just made that impossible this year,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA’s CEO and chairman of the board. “We are grateful, however, that Capt. Lovell has agreed to join us for an online streaming interview session where he’ll talk about his aviation and spaceflight experiences.”