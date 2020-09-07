Driver being chased, crashes near Sherman and Hampton; 1 seriously injured

Milwaukee Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash that occurred on Monday, Sept. 7 around 7:30 a.m. near N. Sherman Boulevard and West Hampton Avenue.

The driver of a red vehicle was being chased by a known suspect and traveled westbound on Hampton at a high rate of speed.

The driver the red vehicle subsequently disregarded a red traffic light and struck a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Sherman. The occupants of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The driver of the struck vehicle sustained a serious injury, according to police.

This is an active investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the suspect who was chasing the red vehicle.