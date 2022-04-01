Dozens of Alaska Airlines flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport; connected to pilot shortage

Dozens of Alaska Airlines flights at Sea-Tac International Airport were canceled Friday morning.

According to FlightAware, there were 71 flights canceled as of 8:00 a.m. Sixty-66 of the flights are through Alaska Airlines.

Officials with Alaska Airlines said the flight cancelations are "connected to a shortage of pilots, which has created operational challenges."

Pilots with Alaska Airlines will be picketing across the country, including Seattle, over contract negotiations on Friday afternoon.

Organizers say it's been nearly three years since the pilots began contract negotiations. They said they are underpaid and overworked compared to pilots at United, Delta and American. Their goal is to get a contract similar to their peers.

The group is set to picket from noon to 2 p.m. at the Hilton near Sea-Tac Airport.

"We notified our guests whose flights have been impacted and apologize for the inconvenience. We’re working as quickly as possible to make things right and get them to their destinations," Alaska Airlines officials said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram