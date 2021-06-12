Downtown Austin shooting leaves at least 13 injured

Austin Police Department says it is responding to a shooting downtown that has resulted in multiple injuries.

APD says a shooting incident at 400 East 6th Street has left at least 13 people injured early Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says at least 2 transported patients have life-threatening injuries, and several others have non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says there are no confirmed fatalities at this time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

It is currently unknown what sparked the incident.

APD says they are looking for a suspect described as a black man with a thin build and dreadlocks.

At this time, police say there are no suspects in custody.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.