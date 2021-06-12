Downtown Austin shooting leaves 14 injured, 1 juvenile suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says it has identified two male suspects responsible for a downtown shooting that left 14 people hurt.

APD says one of the suspects is currently in police custody. The department says the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest of this suspect.

Police have confirmed the suspect is a juvenile male. At this time they have not announced charges.

At a news conference, APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon says police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between two people.

An undetermined amount of shots were fired resulting in 14 people injured. 2 remain in critical condition.

At this time, no deaths have been reported.

Police say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

Chacon says as shots rang out, officers were already in the area and jumped into action.

"It was clear as people we're running out of that scene, our officers were running in," said Chacon.

The chief says each officer is equipped with a first aid kit and a tourniquet to be used in dire situations like this. All that equipment was exhausted Saturday morning helping the victims.

"It has become very clear to me that our officers were just amazing this morning in the actions that they took, how quickly they took them. And the fact that I truly believe that they save lives, we have 14 people that were shot. Okay. And none of them to this point have lost their life," said Chacon.

Interim Chief Chacon says most of the victims are believed to have been innocent bystanders.

The last time Austin saw an attack as serious as this one was back in 2014, during South by Southwest when a man drove through police barricades into a major crowd killing 2 and injuring 23.

The chief says luckily they had the officers to respond this time, but their staffing issues are still a huge problem. APD is really relying on this new cadet class to help get more officers on patrol.



"I'll just tell you that is making it very hard for us to continue to staff at these levels," said Chacon.

APD is working with the Texas DPS, the FBI...And ATF to find those responsible for this mass shooting in Austin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-TIPS, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

Central Texas organization We Are Blood posted on Facebook Saturday that they will be using blood and platelet donations to assist those injured in the shooting.

The group is also asking for donations into the next week and beyond to replenish the blood supply.

LOCAL, STATE OFFICIALS RESPOND TO SHOOTING

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement in response to the shooting saying, "The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler posted on Twitter thanking "law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel for a quick response" and also addressed the "uptick in gun violence" in the post's thread.

Austin City Council members Greg Casar and Mackenzie Kelly also released statements on Twitter about the shooting.