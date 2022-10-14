NWSP brings doorbell cameras to residents

Near West Side Partners (NWSP) is helping Milwaukee residents push back against crime, offering free Ring doorbell camera installation Friday, Oct. 14 – but not everyone is happy about it.

David Kotlewski is a Merrill Park neighborhood resident who wants to be part of a solution.

"After seeing shots fired in front of my house back in May, it makes me happy that I'll have that direct contact with police.," Kotlewski said.

That's why he got a free Ring doorbell camera installed in his Merrill park home.

"It's time we get more involved in making sure our community is safe," Kotlewski said.

Bobby McQuay is the NWSP safety and outreach manager installing the doorbell cameras.

"The ring doorbell is a step in the right direction. It's not the end all be all, but it gives residents a sense of comfort and safety," McQuay said.

After a quick installation and setup, people can see exactly what is happening right from their phones.

"Our partners are the district attorney's office and Milwaukee Police Department, and if something were to, unfortunately, happen, that they would be cooperative in giving police the footage on the ring cameras," McQuay said.

Unfortunately, not everyone is excited about the ring doorbells. Civil rights groups like the ACLU have pushed back against these cameras. Groups are saying they have concerns about privacy, racial profiling, and how the companies use your data.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage could make or break a case.

"It can give great investigative leads, and then in the end, if I am in a courtroom, and I'm prosecuting this case, I can use that video to show just what happened," said Kelly O'Neil, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

The Concordia neighborhood is next to have ring cameras installed; if you live in the area and are interested in the program, contact Near West Side Partners at 414-933-0640 or outreach@nearwestsidepartners.org.