Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $20 gift card

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage as severe winter weather has further impacted the ability to rebuild the blood supply.

Blood and platelet donors are urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

As much of the country warms up this week, individuals are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Feb. 1-29, 2024, will receive a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

2/22/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

1/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

2/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

2/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Iron Ridge

2/12/2024: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

1/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

2/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

2/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

2/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

2/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

2/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

2/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

Ripon

2/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

2/15/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

2/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

2/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

1/31/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 813 N Monroe St

Watertown

1/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

2/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Jefferson County

Fort Atkinson

1/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St

2/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 320 S Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

_______________

Kenosha County

2/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Reserve at Kenosha, 13002 71st St

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

2/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

1/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.

1/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., US Courthouse, 517 E Wisconsin Ave

1/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

2/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

2/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Adalbert Parish and School Milwaukee, 1913 W Becher St

2/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., HA Todd American Legion Post 537, 9159 W Beloit Rd

2/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

2/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

2/13/2024: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

2/14/2024: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

2/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

2/23/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

2/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

South Milwaukee

1/31/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

Wauwatosa

2/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Current Electric Co, 2942 N 117th St.

West Allis

2/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Milwaukee County

Milwaukee

2/13/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 205 W Highland Ave Suite 509, 205 W Highland Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Port Washington

2/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

_______________

Racine

Burlington

1/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Waterford

2/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

1/24/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Plymouth

2/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Younger Family Campus Center, W3718 South Drive

Sheboygan

1/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

2/22/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

2/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

2/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St

_______________

Washington

Jackson

1/24/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

1/31/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

2/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

1/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

2/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

2/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

Hartland

1/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

2/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

1/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

2/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

2/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run

New Berlin

1/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

2/19/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

2/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

2/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

1/24/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/27/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/29/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/30/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/31/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/4/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/5/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/6/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/7/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/12/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/13/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/14/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/16/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/19/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/20/2024: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/21/2024: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

2/23/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

2/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

Waukesha

2/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave

2/6/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

2/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 721 Meadowbrook Rd

2/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

2/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive