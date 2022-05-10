Dog tied to hydrant, adoption available soon

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society on Tuesday, May 10 announced that Baby Girl – the dog found tied to a Green Bay fire hydrant – will soon be available for adoption.

A photo of the dog generated reaction across the internet when the humane society first posted about her on May 5.

Baby Girl was found with a note that indicated her owner had serious medical issues. In Tuesday's update, the humane society said it got in contact with the owner and discussed how to further care for the dog.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The dog will be available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society's Green Bay location "sometime before this weekend."

A family that can support Baby Girl's costly medical needs is a must, the humane society said; she has canine diabetes. Anyone who adopts Baby Girl would need to work with their veterinarian on how to manage the condition.

Anyone in a position to adopt should check the Wisconsin Humane Society's website daily. Once Baby Girl is listed as available, potential adopters can visit the Green Bay campus during adoption hours.

Advertisement

Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis. The humane society does not transport animals and does not accept holds.