DNC news conference in Milwaukee ahead of GOP debate

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Biden-Harris campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and DPW Chair Ben Wikler will hold a press conference in Milwaukee as the 2024 GOP field prepares for the first Republican primary debate.

Each of the eight candidates who will take the stage is trailing former President Donald Trump in the polls and looking to break through a crowded field.

Candidates taking the stage

They include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Republican party set a number of markers that candidates needed to meet to qualify, including achieving benchmarks in polling and donor numbers, as well as signing a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee.

How to watch

The two-hour debate will start at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday. It's being moderated by Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The first forum is airing exclusively on Fox News and the Fox Business Network as well as on Fox's website and other streaming and digital platforms – including FOX Nation.



