Derek Chauvin trial live: Testimony resumes for 9th day

The state will continue to call witnesses and experts to the stand Thursday to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

QUICK READ: Derek Chauvin trial essential info and FAQs

Topics ranged during testimony on Wednesday, starting first with the state's use of force expert and ending with forensic scientists who tested the pills found in the vehicles connected to the case.

Stiger testifed that force should not have been used on Floyd while he was in the prone position, handcuffed and not resisting.

Forensic experts said the pills found in the vehicles tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Advertisement

A moment of contention came when defense attorney Eric Nelson played a short video during Floyd's arrest and asked witnesses if they heard Floyd say, "I ate too many drugs."

Special Agent James Reyerson of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension first agreed that he heard Floyd say that. After listening to a longer clip from the prosecution, Reyerson said he heard Floyd say, "I ain't do no drugs."

Here are the witnesses who testified on Wednesday:

Sgt. Jody Stiger, the prosecution's use of force expert who works for the Los Angeles Police Department. He testified about the police tactics surrounding Floyd's deadly arrest.

Special Agent James Reyerson of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He investigates use of force cases and was the lead investigator on the case.

McKenzie Anderson, a forensic scientist for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She was the crime scene lead and processed the evidence found in the vehicles involved in the case.

Breahna Giles, a forensic scientist for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She tested the pills found in the vehicles.

Susan Neith, forensic chemist at NMS Labs in Pennsylvania. She tested the makeup of the pills found in the vehicles.

TIMELINE: George Floyd's death to Derek Chauvin's trial

Stay up to date on the trial of Derek Chauvin. Sign up for FOX 9's email newsletter for daily updates. Get breaking news alerts and watch the live stream in the FOX 9 News app. Download it for Apple or Android.