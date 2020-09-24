Expand / Collapse search

Demonstrations planned in Milwaukee over Breonna Taylor decision

More demonstrations are planned for Thursday, Sept. 24, and throughout the week in Milwaukee following a decision in the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Kentucky.

A group is planning to march near the Marquette Campus on Wednesday. 

The decision in the Breonna Taylor case was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23, a memorial was built outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. 

Protesters also blocked I-94 at 25th Street in Milwaukee Wednesday night. The group was on the interstate for at least 30 minutes, met by deputies in riot gear.

The group eventually exited the interstate near the Marquette Campus. Marquette police tweeted out that while a group of protesters did enter campus and exercised their rights while armed -- no weapons were used on campus and there were no reports of violence. 

As for Thursday's protest, a Facebook event says the group plans to meet around noon and March through several college campuses before making their way to the courthouse. 

