Deadline to secure Northridge Mall is Friday; owner in contempt

The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine.

Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove it has 24/7 security at the site and board up any open doors or windows. A Milwaukee County judge said if Black Spruce fails to comply, owners will face a $2,000 daily fine.

The mall opened 40 years ago – but it closed in 2003.

Black Spruce has kept the property vacant for nearly two decades. Police say vandals are getting in through broken fences and smashed windows.

"I find they are aware of the condition, and they apparently have done little or nothing to curtail this," said Judge Sosnay.

Fire at Northridge Mall

Judge Sosnay said there's been no security on site. In early June 2019, Black Spruce released renderings with plans to turn the property into an Asian market, hoping to reopen the facility in spring 2021, but those plans never materialized.

The city says the property is a safety hazard. Intruders started four fires there between July 16 and Aug. 10. In 2019, a maintenance worker was electrocuted on site. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski testified Monday that he "absolutely, hands down" has concerns about his firefighters entering the building, concerns he expressed in a frustrated news conference at the scene of the latest Northridge fire.

Milwaukee issued raze orders in 2019. Black Spruce sued the city to block the orders, held up in appeals ever since.