Darrell Brooks trial: New state witnesses to take stand

The Darrell Brooks trial resumes on Friday, Oct. 14. On Thursday, Brooks tried again, unsuccessfully, to get the case dismissed.

Brooks went on a 50-minute rant late Thursday morning, calling for the dismissal of the case against him, citing a number of reasons why proceedings shouldn't continue. Judge Jennifer Dorow denied the request, stating, "This trial will keep going."

He made multiple demands to the court, noting that he had requested certified copies of "everything." He said the docket sheet was not certified, nor was Dorow's oath of office that "you stated for the record you would not give me."

Darrell Brooks in court Thursday, Oct. 13

After 50 minutes, Judge Dorow stopped Brooks, noting he had "repeated yourself a number of times." She gave the state a chance to respond.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said Brooks "knowingly and willingly insisted on representing himself at trial." Opper called back to Brooks’ "it don’t make me flinch one bit" comment about acting in his own defense.

Opper said Brooks' sovereign citizen statements "are frivolous and wholly without merit." She brought up the fact that Brooks used the word "treason" and said it was "absolutely shocking that he would throw such a word around."

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.