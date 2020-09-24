Dalquavis Ward trial to resume Thursday afternoon

The murder trial for the man accused of killing a Racine police officer will resume Thursday afternoon, Sep. 24. 27-year-old Dalquavis Ward is accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland on June 17, 2019 during a robbery at Teezers Bar. Ward faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Three witnesses took the stand Wednesday, Sept. 23, including a man who tried to save Officer Hetland's life.

Dalquavis Ward, John Hetland

We're being robbed,'" said Otoniel Valadez, who was at the bar the night Hetland died. "I said it couple of times, but the music on, and it was kind of loud."

Hetland struggled with the suspect before he was shot. Valadez, a retired firefighter and EMT, tried to save the officer's life.

Armed robbery at Teezers Bar

Advertisement

"I'm looking still, trying to see his chest rise or air movements out of his mouth or nose, and there is nothing," said Valadez.

Valadez was one of several witnesses called to the stand Wednesday. Prosecutors say DNA evidence ties Ward to the shooting, but the defense argues details about the suspect's height, weight and skin tone were varied among witnesses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As one of Ward's attorneys stood behind witness Charles Delotell and asked if Ward was the person he saw outside the bar that night, Delotell said, "I can't confirm that that is the individual, no."

The court adjourned early and abruptly Wednesday, but the judge did not explain why -- only saying the trial would resume Thursday at 1 p.m.