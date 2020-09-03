Daily state trail, park admission passes on sale starting Friday

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Thursday, Sept. 3 that daily trail and park admission passes will again be sold at all state park system properties beginning on Friday.

While the options for purchasing a daily admission or trail pass will vary by property, at least one of the following options will be available at each property:

Electronic pay station

Self-registration station

Drive-up window service

Many properties have electronic pay stations where visitors will be able to purchase both annual and daily passes with a credit card, either directly from their vehicles or by walking up to the pay station.

Self-registration stations will be available at all properties for visitors to purchase annual and daily admission passes with cash. Visitors are reminded to bring their own pen, have exact change and to use hand sanitizer after conducting their purchase.

Some drive-up windows will also be available for visitors to purchase daily or annual admission passes with credit cards, cash or check. Credit cards must not require a pin. Visitors will also be able to consult staff for park information through drive-up windows, where open.

Visitors using the drive-up window option will find a plexiglass barrier and a minimum of 6 feet distance between themselves and staff. All equipment used in customer transactions at the drive-up windows will be disinfected after each use.

While drive-up windows will be open to customers throughout the fall (locations and hours will vary), state park system headquarters and office buildings will remain closed to the public.

Visitors will still be able to purchase annual park admission and trail passes over the phone by calling 1-888-305-0398 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Annual park admission passes can also be purchased online by visiting Your Pass Now.

For more information regarding admission passes CLICK HERE.