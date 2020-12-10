CVS to fill 400 positions in Wisconsin for vaccine distribution

CVS is calling on the community to join the thousands of health care professionals preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

That includes more than 400 open positions that CVS is looking to fill here in Wisconsin. It's a mission that's bigger than a job -- it's a call to serve on the front lines.

"We’re ready, and we’re mobilizing,” said Jeffrey Lackey, CVS Health talent acquisition vice president.

CVZ is looking for staff to join the effort in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans.

"That’s why we are continuing to hire pharmacists, pharm techs and nurses into our organization to fight this deadly virus,” said Lackey.

Lackey said CVS is assembling an army of health care professionals to ensure a seamless process.

"After a few weeks or a few months, there’s a toll that it takes on individuals, we want to make sure we have reinforcements to help them,” Lackey said.

Upon receiving emergency use authorization, CVS Health will begin administering vaccines to long-term care facilities. The company has partnered with 40,000 nationwide — and 660 in Wisconsin.

"People are not even able to see their loved ones when they are exceptionally ill, and this vaccine is a hope for all of us to be able to come out and reconnect with one another,” Lackey said.

Lackey said people from all backgrounds are joining their ranks -- including community members who have been laid off during the pandemic, and recent college grads.

"And they could be part of the force that is right now effectively trying to extinguish this virus,” said Lackey.

When available for wider distribution, vaccines will be offered at all CVS pharmacy locations.

CVS will have the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots every month. When they're available at CVS pharmacies, vaccines will be offered by appointment only.

CVS would like customers to think of it like booking a round trip ticket; when you register online, you'll be scheduling your first and second shots.

CLICK HERE to view available positions in the CVS COVID-19 vaccine effort. CVS also has COVID-19 prevention tips and more on its cvs.com/content/coronavirus.