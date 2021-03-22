Cuteness alert! Watch the FOX6, Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - This Friday, March 26, the cute factor will be out of control on the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon during WakeUp News from 6 a.m. through 10 a.m. Tails will be wagging, toys and treats will abound!  

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national group. All funds raised through the Pet Telethon will go directly to support local animals in our community. Every penny raised here stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive. 

Phones will open Friday, March 26 at 6 a.m. sharp -- and our volunteers will gladly take your donation. You can also donate online.

