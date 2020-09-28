Cudahy PD asks for help in search for missing 33-year-old woman

article

Cudahy police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 33-year-old woman.

Officials say Heald was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 near Nicholson and Underwood in Cudahy. She is a resident of a behavioral health group home and on various medications for mood disorders and schizophrenia. Officials say she exhibits high-risk behaviors but is able to navigate independently through the community.

Heald is described as a female, white, 5'3" tall, 213 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, shoulder-length hair.

Officials say Heald was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, green or blue pajama pants, and gray flip flops. She was also carrying a Ziplock baggie with $17.50 in it.

Contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260 if you have any information about this missing woman.

