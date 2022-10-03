Cudahy father's abuse killed 5-month-old son, prosecutors say

A warrant has been issued for Damien Jefferson, 24, of Cudahy, charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the February death of his 5-month-old son.

A criminal complaint says Jefferson called 911 on Feb. 10 to report that his son was choking. When police responded and Jefferson was asked if the baby was choking, he said, "I don't know. I don't know what is going on. His heart is still running."

Police tried to clear any blockage from the baby's airway and didn't observe anything in the baby's throat.

The baby was taken to Children's Wisconsin, where he was unresponsive and in acute respiratory failure upon admission. A CT scan revealed bleeding on his brain. The baby was in critical condition with a "poor prognosis for survival," passing away on Feb. 12.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During an interview with investigators, Jefferson said everything was fine with the baby on Feb. 10 until around noon, when he gave the baby a bottle. He then put the baby on the floor for "tummy time" and said he made another bottle, but the baby only drank two ounces. He said he then held the baby until he fell asleep, at which time he put the baby into his crib. Jefferson said he then heard a "gasping" noise and the baby's arms and legs were straight in the air. Jefferson said the baby appeared blue. He said he tried CPR "the best he could" before calling 911, according to prosecutors.

The medical examiner found the baby suffered blunt force injury to the head, causing his death and ruled the manner of death homicide.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Jefferson Monday, Oct. 3, the day the homicide charge was filed against him.