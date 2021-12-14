Crumbley parents due in court on manslaughter charges linked to Oxford High School shooting; what to expect

The parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter will make their first court appearance since entering not-guilty pleas during their arraignment when they were brought up on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are expected to appear before a judge for a probable cause conference, scheduled in Rochester Hills District Court. Their son Ethan Crumbley had his probable cause conference Monday adjourned until Jan. 7 after his defense team requested more time to review evidence in the case.

The Crumbley parents were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter days after their son was arrested for allegedly shooting several people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Four students died in the shooting and 7 others were seriously hurt and are still recovering.

The Oakland County prosecutor took the rare move to charge the parents after accusing them of "egregious" conduct for not doing more to prevent their son from endangering others. James and Jennifer Crumbley were both accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy, despite being in a meeting with the school and Ethan. During the meeting, they were confronted with a drawing and a chilling message reading "blood everywhere" that was found on Ethan's desk.

They were told to seek mental health help for their son but fatly refused and then declined to take him home. Just a few hours later, Ethan Crumbley allegedly walked out of a bathroom with a Sig Sauer and shot and killed four students.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald suspects the firearm used in the shooting was in Ethan's backpack at the time of their meeting.

Ethan Crumbley's probable cause hearing was adjourned on Monday as the defense had not yet received all the evidence in the case. It's expected the same thing will happen on Tuesday when his parents are in court.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, roughly the same amount of evidence still needs to be presented to the Crumbleys' attorneys.

There are other key differences in this case versus Ethan's. According to Langton, there will likely be no issue of mental competency. Langton said the defense will have to decide whether to have them tried as one or will they separate.

That decision is not expected on Tuesday but instead could come after the preliminary exam, which is currently set for Wednesday, Dec. 22. If Tuesday's hearing is delayed, the preliminary exam would also be delayed.

Langton said there is strategy in either decision and, while the cases are similar, there may be differences in the two trials.

The last thing to be addressed on Tuesday is likely the issue of bond. Both were ordered held on a $500,000 bond after both failed to turn themselves in on Friday, Dec. 3 on the manslaughter charges. After failing to appear in court, a Be On the Lookout was issued and a manhunt across southeast Michigan ensued.

The two were found hiding in an art studio in Detroit around 2 a.m. the next day.

Langton said if the Crumbleys' attorneys ask for reduced bond, their actions will likely be held up by the prosecution as a reason to deny a decrease in bond.