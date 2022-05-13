Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man located safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A critically missing 39-year-old man police were searching for has been located safe, according to a release at 1:05 p.m. Friday. 

Walter Young is described as a Black male, 5'04", 130lbs, thin build, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a long-sleeve Turquoise Adidas sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and multicolored tennis shoes. He does not wear prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405. 