Critically missing Milwaukee man located safe

A critically missing 39-year-old man police were searching for has been located safe, according to a release at 1:05 p.m. Friday.

Walter Young is described as a Black male, 5'04", 130lbs, thin build, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a long-sleeve Turquoise Adidas sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and multicolored tennis shoes. He does not wear prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.