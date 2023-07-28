Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee boy last seen near 71st and Courtland

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing boy. 

Travon Mays was last seen on Thursday, July 27 at approximately 9:30 p.m. near 71st and Courtland. 

Travon is described as an 14-year-old African American boy, 5’9" tall, 120 pounds with short black hair.  He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and black shorts with unknown shoes. 

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405. 