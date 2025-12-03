Critically missing Milwaukee boy; 12-year-old sister wanted for abduction

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing 4-year-old boy. Nevin Powell was last in contact with his guardian on Tuesday night, Dec. 2. Nevin is likely with his 12-year-old sister, Sanuya Wooten-Powell.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 4-year-old boy. The boy's 12-year-old sister is wanted for abduction.

Missing child

What we know:

According to police, 4-year-old Nevin Powell was last in contact with his guardian on Tuesday night, Dec. 2. Nevin is likely with his 12-year-old sister, Sanuya Wooten-Powell.

Both were last seen traveling on foot southbound from the area of 5th and Hadley in Milwaukee.

Nevin is described as a male, black, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair. Nevin was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue shirt. He is not wearing a jacket or any shoes.

Sanuya is described as a female, black, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds with red hair. Sanuya was last seen wearing a black jean jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Sanuya is wanted and may be armed.

Nevin Powell, Sanuya Wooten-Powell

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News before the abduction, Sanuya was wanted for a felony warrant, which was battery to a police officer.

Nevin and Sanuya may be traveling in a silver/light blue Hyundai Santa Fe (no license plate).

Contact police

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.