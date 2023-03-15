Missing, endangered Madison girl; phone pinged in Chicago

article

Madison police need your help finding 17-year-old Rashmilla Modaff. She was last seen on March 13.

She is described as 5'04" tall, 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket. Her family says she has history of mental illness and may be off her medication.

Modaff was last seen getting into the front passenger seat of a dark-colored SUV. The driver appeared to be a white male in his 50s. Her parents told authorities that they have strong concerns about Modaff being the victim of human trafficking.

In the past few months, Modaff had been located by the FBI in Chicago while she was in a hotel room with an adult who was armed.

A phone ping was done on Modaff's phone on March 14 at approximately 10:17 p.m. and it was plotting in the south side of Chicago.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.