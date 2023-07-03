Critical missing boy, 10, last seen near 10th and Wright

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locating critically missing 10-year-old Tarion Johnson.

Police said he was last seen near 10th and Wright on Sunday, July 2, around 9 p.m. He left the location on his bicycle, which is blue, white, and silver.

Johnson is described as a 10-year-old African American boy with a medium complexion, 4'11" tall, weighing 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, orange and red shorts, and black crocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405