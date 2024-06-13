Credit cards with the best perks

If you’re in the market for a new credit card, why not make a card with perks work for you?

So, think about what might work for you!

Maybe you’re feeding a family, and grocery rewards would help.

With the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, you’ll get 6% cash back annually on up to $6,000 in groceries.

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Card pays 5% cash back on orders placed at Walmart.com.

The card has no annual fee and pays 5 percent cash back on in-store purchases for the first 12 months when you use your card with Walmart Pay.

If most of your spending is gas and road trip charges, consider the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+.

It’ll save you 12 cents a gallon on premium fuel and 10 cents on other grades.

There’s also the Wells Fargo Autograph Card.

It charges no annual fee and offers an unlimited 3 points earned on each dollar spent on gas and at electric vehicle charging stations, plus other related travel charges.

The Costco Anywhere Visa gives you 4% cash back on gas and EV charging.

Plus, you get 3 percent back on restaurants, car rentals, airfare, hotels, cruise lines, and trips booked through Costco Travel.

Sam’s Club Mastercard gives up to $6,000 annually, plus 3% back on dining and takeout.

Fans of Simon-owned Malls, Mills, and Premium Outlets might consider the Simon American Express card, which offers 5% cash back on purchases at its more than 200 locations.

And your current credit cards could have perks you’re unaware of, like cell phone insurance, purchase protection, and car rental coverage.

But remember, it’s never wise to carry a balance and have to pay high interest rates!

Let smart, responsible spending can be the most rewarding perk of all.