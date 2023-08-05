Expand / Collapse search

Cream City Vintage Fest in downtown Milwaukee

Looking for vintage items? Well, you are in luck because Cream City Vintage Fest, Wisconsin's largest vintage market, is in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The market will provide the 414 community with vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, art, antiques, and even vintage furniture.

The name for this event was inspired by the yellow-cream colored bricks that were the building blocks for the city of Milwaukee in the 19th century.

The festival goes until 5 p.m. Find more information on Eventbrite.

