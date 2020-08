A crash closed I-94 eastbound at 25th Street Monday morning, Aug. 31.

The closure began just after 9 a.m., and the scene was clear by noon.

During the closure, all eastbound traffic had to exit the freeway at the 26th Street ramp.

We've yet to hear from officials as to the extent of any injuries, nor what may have caused the crash.

This post will be updated as we learn more.