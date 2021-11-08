Expand / Collapse search

Country Christmas: Save $6 on carload admission for 2021 season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Holidays
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin.

We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 8 – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $20 for a carload or minivan).

Country Christmas is open Nov. 26 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 through Jan. 1, 2022. Sunday through Thursday, it’s open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, it’s open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Learn more about Country Christmas.

