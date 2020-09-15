‘COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLD’: Emmy Award-winning show to make return in September on FOX

Get ready for some stargazing: Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning show “COSMOS” will return for its third season this month.

Co-created by the legendary astronomer Carl Sagan and executive producer, writer and director Ann Druyan in 1980, “COSMOS” is a series that transports a global audience to the farthest reaches of the universe. The series examines the real stories of “forgotten searchers” who have helped humans understand the universe and our place in it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and host of “Star Talk,” will return as the host of the science documentary series.

Previous installments of the series informed viewers about the different aspects of the universe, utilizing special effects that allowed Sagan and Tyson to present scientific information in the form of a story.

Now, the third season of the series — titled “COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLD” — will endeavor to continue the tradition of its predecessors and translate scientific revelations into a lavish journey across the universe.

“We are living in the golden age of discovery of new worlds to explore and possibly inhabit. In the vastness of time and the immensity of space, their number and the stories they contain are virtually infinite,” read a press release about the upcoming third installment. “The new season will reveal previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have.”

Druyan will also release a companion book, “COSMOS: Possible World,” as the long-awaited followup to Carl Sagan’s historic bestseller, “COSMOS: A Personal Voyage.”

“COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLD” will make its premiere and network debut on FOX on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.