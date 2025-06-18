Baltimore Ravens sign former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander: report

article

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, it's a one-year, $4 million deal, with Alexander having the ability to earn $2 million more in incentives.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst released the following statement on Alexander:

"In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game’s most challenging positions. His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward."

Alexander, originally a first-round selection (No. 18 overall) by the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, played in 78 regular-season games with 76 starts for Green Bay in seven seasons, recording 302 tackles (232 solo), 12 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 80 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and two QB hits.

Alexander also started six of seven postseason contests he played in and posted three interceptions. Alexander earned second-team All-Pro Honors from The Associated Press twice (2020 and 2022) and was named to two Pro Bowls (2020 and 2022). He was also named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie team in 2018.