Consecutive snowstorms make plowing ‘more of a challenge’

With more snow falling Sunday, Feb. 21, one plow driver said it's difficult to find places for it all to go, with huge mounds creeping out into the road, blocking driveways and piled high in parking lots.

Consecutive snowstorms have meant long hours and a lot of work for Dan Franzin and his employees.

"By the time you get caught up from the cleanup, the salting and everything else from the previous storm, you’re gearing up for the next one coming," said Franzin with Superior Outdoor Services.

They've been salting, plowing, clearing driveways, parking lots and sidewalks with the mounds getting higher and higher.

"As the winter goes on, it becomes more of a challenge just because we’re running out of places to plow the snow to," said Franzin. "We’ve been doing the pushback with some of the loaders, stacking it, trucking it out of some places."

With another one to three inches of snow expected Sunday, Franzin was focused on his employees and customers, looking forward to a break.

"It’s manageable," said Franzin. "You got to eat that elephant one bite at a time to get through it."