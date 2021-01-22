Senate could confirm Austin, Yellen for Biden Cabinet positions on Friday

President Joe Biden’s Cabinet will continue to take shape Friday should the Senate confirm a pair of nominees.

The full Senate is set to vote on the confirmation of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, who Biden picked to be his secretary of defense.

Friday morning, the Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved Janet Yellen, who’s in line to run the Treasury. Her nomination now moves to full Senate, which could vote to confirm her later that day.

Both nominees are expected to be confirmed with bipartisan support.

On Thursday, Congress cleared the way for Austin to lead the Department of Defense by passing a waiver that would exempt him from the law requiring seven years of civilian life to serve as secretary of defense.

RELATED: Senate OKs waiver allowing Biden's secretary of defense pick, Gen. Lloyd Austin, to serve in role

Advertisement

After 41 years of service, Austin retired in 2016, placing him shy of that seven-year civilian life requirement.

Even so, the House voted 326-78 in favor of the exemption and the Senate followed that up by voting 69-27 the same way. The measure is now awaiting a signature from the president.

Austin plans to surround himself with qualified civilians, including them in policy decisions, the Associated Press reported.

If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black man to serve as secretary of defense.

Yellen, a well-respected economist, was the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve from 2014 - 2018. If confirmed, she’d be the first woman to serve as secretary of the treasury.

RELATED: Janet Yellen, Biden's Treasury secretary pick, pushes for quick passage of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Her nomination was supported in a letter from eight previous Treasury secretaries serving both Republican and Democratic administrations, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, she said the Biden administration would focus on winning quick passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan.

This story was reported from Atlanta.