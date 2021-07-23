Closures near Marquette Interchange after alleged criminal act on I-43

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office is investigating an alleged criminal act occurring on I-43 between the Marquette Interchange and W. National Avenue early on Friday, July 23.

Officials say the following closures are now in effect to help with the investigation.

Southbound traffic on I-43 will be diverted at the Marquette Interchange - either westbound onto I-94 or eastbound onto I-794.

West-to-south access from eastbound I-94 onto southbound I-94/1-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.

East-to-south access from westbound I-794 onto southbound I-94/I-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.

The 11th Street entrance ramp to the expressway will be closed.

UPDATE: Southbound ingress to I-94/I-43 at W. National Ave is now CLOSED due to a need to extend the investigative perimeter. The next on-ramp to southbound I-94/I-43, at W. Lapham St., remains open.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Southbound ingress to I-94/I-43 at W. National Ave. will remain open.

This is a developing story.