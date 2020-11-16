City admits ex-chief Morales wasn't given due process

Last month, Morales' attorney filed a legal brief stating his client was denied due process when the Fire and Police Commission stripped him of his duties as chief.

Monday, the lawyer for the city responded acknowledging just that.

"The city attorney said that it was conceding agreeing that the FPC did not provide chief Morales with the rights he was entitled to," said Frank Gimbel, attorney to Alfonso Morales.

More than three months after the FPC demoted former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to the rank of captain, spurring his retirement from MPD, the city is responding publicly for the first time to his request to be reinstated as top cop.

Morales' attorney Frank Gimbel is arguing the board of commissioners did not conduct a fair hearing.

"The chief and my office are very pleased with the honorability of the city attorney," he said.

In a brief filed Monday, city attorney Tearman Spencer writes:

"It is necessary to remand this matter to the board for a full hearing," Spencer said. One that is "...consistent with basic concepts of due process and fair play."

"We are searching for what we think would be the best outcome in this case," he said.

Gimbel tells us he does not believe the FPC should be further involved and instead is looking to the court.

"I don’t think what they’re proposing as a remedy for the FPC's dysfunctional failure to abide by the due process rights of my client is something that can be swept aside with a new hearing," Gimbel said.

Gimbel has until the first week in December to file a response.

"I’m assuming that the case will be decided by the court in early 2021, if not sooner," he said.

We requested but did not receive a comment from MPD, the FPC, or Mayor Barrett's office in response to this document.

The FPC is currently looking for a new chief.