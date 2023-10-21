Celebrate the City of Racine's 175th birthday

The City of Racine is inviting all residents and visitors to the city to join in the festivities as they celebrate the city’s 175th birthday. This milestone event will feature a range of engaging activities, delicious local food, and a sweet surprise for everyone.

Background:

This 175th birthday celebration follows the successful "Bounce Back" events held last year, which aimed to boost community spirits during challenging times. The 175th anniversary, also known as the demisemiseptcentennial, represents a significant milestone in the history of Racine, and this event serves as a testament to the resilience and unity of the community.