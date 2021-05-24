Cedarburg schools mask policy up for debate Monday night

The Cedarburg School District on Monday night, May 24 will discuss mask requirements for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. It's just the latest in an ongoing debate about face coverings in schools across the area.

Right now, Cedarburg schools require students to wear masks while indoors and on school buses – but they are optional outside.

The current face-covering mandate was modified at the April School Board meeting to read: "Face coverings are required to be worn by all individuals when in school buildings and while transporting students in District provided or contracted vehicles until further notice. When in an unoccupied room, or while eating or drinking, the mask may be removed. When outside of school buildings, masks ARE OPTIONAL. All student-athletes participating in District-sponsored indoor athletic and extracurricular activities are required to wear a face-covering in accordance with WIAA guidelines, at a minimum. Special accommodations may be made for health-related conditions on a case-by-case basis."

Cedarburg’s last day of school is June 9, with summer school starting June 21.

During Monday night's meeting, the school board may take action regarding the Face Covering Mandate. The agenda for the meeting includes discussing mask requirements, contact tracing, social distancing, and quarantine policies.

The school board will take public comment and people are asked to fill out a form online if they wish to say something.