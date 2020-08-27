Catholic priests will gather with Archbishop Listecki to pray for the people of Kenosha

The Catholic priests of Kenosha will gather Thursday, Aug. 27, for Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church to pray for the people of Kenosha and an end to violence.

Archbishop Listecki, the Vicar General for Kenosha, Very Reverend James Lobacz, and the Vicar for Clergy, Very Reverend Jerome Herda, will concelebrate Mass with the priests of Kenosha.

The Mass will begin at 7:30 a.m. unless an extended curfew pushes back the start time, and after the Mass, the priests plan on walking to parts of Kenosha that have been most impacted by the riots.