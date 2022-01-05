Caregiver, husband fatally shot 89-year-old Florida woman, police say

Police officers in Ponce Inlet have taken two suspects into custody in the fatal shooting of an 89-year-old woman. One of the suspects was her caregiver, police said.

This happened at The Links Condominiums on Links Village Drive.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, along with fire and EMS crews. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the family," said Ponce Inlet Police Chief Jeff Glazier.

MORE NEWS: Another resident of The Villages accused of voter fraud

Micayla Yusco and her husband, Tyden Guinn, are both charged with murder and armed burglary. Police say they admitted to a relative that they shot the victim, who has been identified as Margaret D. Hindsley.

Police say Yusco was Hindsley's caregiver and visited her twice a day.

"We are appreciative of our first responders for their skill and professionalism in handling this tragic event," Chief Glazier added.

MORE NEWS: Video shows missing Florida woman swimming in Wekiva River, deputies say

An investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s office is underway, according to authorities.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android