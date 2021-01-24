2-car crash ended with 1 vehicle in house near 27th and Lincoln

article

A crash involving two vehicles Saturday evening, Jan. 23 ended with one vehicle striking a house near 27th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police said one driver made a left turn and struck another vehicle. That second vehicle then struck a curb and home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old man, sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.