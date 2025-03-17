Buying a bike helmet online

Online shopping is quick, convenient, and sometimes cheaper—but a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a hidden danger: What are supposed to be life-saving products sold on major online marketplaces could be putting your safety at risk.

In a recent spot-check, Consumer Reports purchased 21 bike helmets from popular websites, including eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Shein, Temu, and Walmart.

The alarming results: Eight of those helmets didn't meet the requirements of federal safety standards.

Consumer Reports writer Kevin Loria helped lead the investigation and says the Consumer Product Safety Commission requires specific testing to ensure these crucial safety devices actually protect riders, as well as labels to show helmets have passed these tests.

However, many online sellers are bypassing these critical requirements.

Walmart, Temu, and Shein immediately removed the noncompliant helmet listings when asked about the findings.

The listing for the helmet CR bought from eBay was already taken down.

The company says it’s now conducting a marketplace-wide review using artificial intelligence and trained investigators to identify potentially unsafe products.

Meta, the owner of Facebook Marketplace, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

CR’s investigation revealed a significant loophole. Many online platforms allow third-party sellers–who can be hard to identify and hold responsible if something is unsafe–to list products without rigorous safety checks.

For example, some helmets purchased by CR were missing required safety labels, while others only met less strict European safety standards.

While this particular spot check did not find non-compliant helmets on Amazon, it’s still important to be vigilant on any site that hosts third-party sellers.

Just because a helmet is for sale doesn't mean it's safe.

Consumers need to be their own first line of defense.

To buy a helmet safely online, check seller credentials.

Buy directly from trusted stores or helmet manufacturers, or use their official stores if you are looking at a site like Amazon or eBay.

You can determine the seller by looking directly below the "Add to Cart" and "Buy Now" buttons, where it lists the shipper ("Ships From") and the seller ("Sold By").

Be skeptical of extremely low prices that seem too good to be true. Check CR’s online helmet ratings, which are free to everyone.

All helmets listed comply with CPSC standards.

If you own a helmet, check for specific CPSC labeling to ensure it meets safety standards.

The bottom line is that when it comes to protecting your head, don't take any chances with online bargains.

CR experts advise you to go to your local bike shop to try on helmets in person.

Getting expert advice is the safest way to ensure proper protection.