Burleigh and Buffum shooting: Man wounded during argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, May 9 near Burleigh and Buffum. It happened at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting stemmed over an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.