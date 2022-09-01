Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says

A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed.

The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.

Family says Brown was shot in his bed, and they discovered him Thursday morning. They say someone entered the home and killed him.

Marion Brown

According to family, Brown had just graduated from Madison High School and was planning to go to college. They said they're devastated by the young man's death.

They suffered a similar loss just last year when another family member was killed.

"It hit home last year, and it's hitting home again," said Rose Cleary, Brown's great aunt. "Y'all got to stop this, I mean stop it because it's too many people who got to go through burying somebody. We're supposed to be celebrating a holiday, not celebrating nobody burying somebody."

Brown Deer police only called this a death investigation involving a man, adding that "the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900.