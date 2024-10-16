Brookfield Goodwill; 2 women seen tag swapping, police say

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two woman who they say were tag swapping at a Goodwill store.

Officials say the two women arrived in a white Toyota SUV at the Goodwill on Bluemound Road around 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. The two women entered the store and were tag swapping items, officials say. A news release says the two women left with approximately $80 worth of merchandise.

If you have information about this crime or identity of these women, you are urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.