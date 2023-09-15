Northwestern Mutual, Milwaukee Brewers; jersey patch partner

Northwestern Mutual announced Friday, Sept. 15 its expanded multi-year partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the team’s official financial planning and first-ever jersey patch partner.

"Northwestern Mutual’s expanded partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers underscores our ongoing commitment to our hometown of Milwaukee and the Brewers. This strategic investment will further increase awareness of our comprehensive approach to financial planning helping people build financial security, while also highlighting our national philanthropic cause," said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual, chairman, president, and CEO. "We are excited by the potential this partnership offers our community, our policyowners and clients, our employees and financial representatives."

Northwestern Mutual, Milwaukee Brewers; 1st jersey patch partner

Fans will see the custom Northwestern Mutual branded patch debut on the sleeve of authentic Brewers player jerseys during tonight’s home game against the Washington Nationals.

The patch features the logo in Brewers navy blue and white, with inverted colors based on the style of jersey.

"Our partnership with Northwestern Mutual brings together two historic companies based in Milwaukee, with a long history in supporting our communities," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president, business operations. "We’re proud to have Northwestern Mutual as our first ever patch sponsor. This partnership also supports a meaningful cause in raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer, an effort that Northwestern Mutual has long championed and the Brewers have enthusiastically supported."