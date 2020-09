article

Firefighters on Friday morning, Sept. 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 31st and Villard in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5:30 a.m.

No injures were reported.

A neighbor tells FOX6 News that a boy was stuck on the roof calling for help during the fire. He was able to jump off the roof and is OK.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.