Boy, 2, injured after accidentally shooting himself, mother in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 7 near 9th and Ring. It happened around 11:30 p.m.
Police say a 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for non life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
The investigation revealed the 2-year-old boy found his mother's gun and accidentally shot himself. The mother was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android