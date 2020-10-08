Boy, 2, injured after accidentally shooting himself, mother in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 7 near 9th and Ring. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for non life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The investigation revealed the 2-year-old boy found his mother's gun and accidentally shot himself. The mother was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

