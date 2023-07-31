Body in a barrel washes ashore Malibu beach

An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in a barrel in Malibu Monday.

According to authorities, the 55-gallon drum was discovered in the lagoon around 10:30 a.m.

Lifeguards had spotted the barrel in the ocean and had tried to bring it ashore, but it was too heavy, officials said. Fire crews responded to the scene and helped to bring the barrel to land.

Information was not immediately available identity of the person whose body was found, or on their cause of death.

SUGGESTED: Person stabbed near Santa Monica Pier, suspect in custody

Witnesses told FOX 11 that they'd seen the barrel floating off the coast. One witness said they saw it a Leo Carrillo Beach this weekend, but investigators are working to confirm that.

The LA County Department of Medical Examiner told FOX 11 that they haven't decided how to deal with this case — whether they're going to move the barrel with the body inside, or try to process it at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or report online at lacrimestoppers.org.